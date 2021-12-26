Warmth Continues Through New Year's Day, But Drastic Changes AheadTemps will stay in the 70s for the next week, but a cold front could bring highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s after New Year's Day.

1 hour ago

Hebron High School Marching Band Heads To California For The Tournament Of Roses ParadeTomorrow, the Hebron High School marching band leaves for Pasadena, California and the opportunity to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

2 hours ago

State Champion DeSoto Girls Basketball Team Loaded With 7 Division I SigneesEvery time they take the court, the DeSoto girls are bigger, quicker, and better. They are currently ranked #1 in Texas again, and #2 in the country.

2 days ago