By Nicole Nielsen
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Tomorrow, the Hebron High School marching band embarks on a New Year’s Day Adventure.

The band out of Carrollton leaves for Pasadena, California and the opportunity to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

This doesn’t happen every year; Hebron is one of only six Dallas-area bands invited to perform in this parade in more than 50 years.

“It’s just fantastic… to be able to travel with them,” Hebron High School band director Andy Sealy said.

Band members will march the five-and-a-half mile parade route on New Year’s Day.

The equipment is already on the road to California, pulling out from North Texas yesterday.

