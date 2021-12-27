DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who had lost a satchel full of irreplaceable letters written by her mother in the 1940s, got them returned to her by a determined Southwest Airlines employee, the airline said in a couple of tweets on Monday, Dec. 27.
It’s not clear whether the satchel went missing on a plane or at a gate at an airport.
The employee who found the handwritten letters held on to them while working to find out who they belonged to.
The airline said an employee named Sarah, found a return address dated 2021.
After some digging, Sarah tracked down the customer named Rachel who had lost the letters that her late mother had written.
“Rachel & her family were overjoyed to be reunited with them,” Southwest said on Twitter.