CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, lost and found, lost letters, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who had lost a satchel full of irreplaceable letters written by her mother in the 1940s, got them returned to her by a determined Southwest Airlines employee, the airline said in a couple of tweets on Monday, Dec. 27.

It’s not clear whether the satchel went missing on a plane or at a gate at an airport.

The employee who found the handwritten letters held on to them while working to find out who they belonged to.

Lost letters (credit: Southwest Airlines)

The airline said an employee named Sarah, found a return address dated 2021.

After some digging, Sarah tracked down the customer named Rachel who had lost the letters that her late mother had written.

“Rachel & her family were overjoyed to be reunited with them,” Southwest said on Twitter.

CBSDFW.com Staff