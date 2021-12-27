DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This week the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will celebrate 25 years of providing commuter rail service across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The TRE debuted on December 30, 1996. Operating between what is now EBJ Union Station and South Irving Station, the 10-mile commuter rail line had more than 4,000 riders during its first day of operation.READ MORE: US Regulators Step Up Investigation Into Hyundai-Kia Engine Fires
Five years later, in 2001, the TRE finally realized its full vision. Stretching from EBJ Union Station all the way to the Fort Worth T&P Station by downtown Fort Worth.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed 3 At Garland Convenience Store
As part of the 25th year celebration, the TRE is offering riders the opportunity to win 25 days of free rides. Participants who share their fondest TRE memories have a chance to win 25 regional day passes. Entries will be accepted through January 2, 2022 on the TRE website.