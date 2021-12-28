DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ambulances and hospitals alike are filling up across North Texas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting to see a climb of COVID-related transports we are taking to the hospital,” MedStar paramedic Heath Stone said.

MedStar is treating 80 potential patient cases per day — a 16% increase from November.

Cook Children’s Hospital is also seeing an increase in cases, reporting 150 a day.

“I look at what other epidemiologists are telling me, and I don’t think this is going to flatten anytime soon,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said.

For Tarrant County as a whole, UT Southwestern predicts roughly 550 new infections a day by mid-January. Dallas County expects even more at 800.

And experts say if history is any indicator, another surge of hospitalizations is likely on the way.

“We’re beginning to see the surge now, related to the cases,” Love said. “One would only think we would have hospitalizations follow.”

There’s currently 1,413 people in North Texas hospitalized by COVID-19 — 400 of who are in Tarrant County. It’s the highest number since Oct. 24.

And with another surge comes a greater need for healthcare workers.

“Many of our workers in the hospital are going to contract omicron even though they’ve been vaccinated, and they’re going to have to isolate for at least five days,” Love said. “That’s one less person in the workforce.”

However, they are prepared.

“It’s nothing we haven’t been through in the past few years, but we are ready,” Stone said. “We just don’t know what’s to come.”