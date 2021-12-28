DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County’s Public Health Committee has moved the COVID-19 threat level back to RED, the highest risk level on the county’s COVID-19 scale.

It had been lowered to ORANGE, for Extra Caution, in late October.

“The numbers for today (1,619 new positive COVID-19 cases) are doubling the numbers from our last reported day before Christmas of 874 cases on December 23, which was an 82% increase of the day before. COVID is now spreading rapidly again and for this reason, the Public Health Committee recommends a return to the “Red” risk level,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday, Dec. 28. “Be careful. Be safe. Get boosted. Wear a surgical mask. Avoid crowds for now. You always rise to the challenge, North Texas and you will now.”

“Our review demonstrated a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the hospital census in Dallas in the past week,” the committee’s letter states. “We do also know that we have clusters of COVID-19 associated with social events, increased outbreaks in congregate settings and Dallas County is seeing a significant impact on the health care staffing and with pressure on emergency departments.”

The Public Health Committee acknowledged how people want to get back to normal and celebrate New Year’s, but members are encouraging folks to celebrate at home or in small, private gatherings with people getting tested for COVID-19 first, masking and social distancing.

Here is the full letter from the committee: