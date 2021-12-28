FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The mementos are everywhere and the memories will never fade in The Warm Place nestled in the heart of Fort Worth.

Shelley Bettis, The Warm Place Executive Director, says, “We give kids a space to meet other kids who have had a brother or sister die or a mom and a dad die…. Because they may not know anyone else in their life who has experienced that.”

For 32 years, providing that service to children and their families….for as long as they need at no cost and that includes the Geisel family.

Erica and her kids, Isabel and Gabriel, who in August of 2020 suddenly lost Daniel…who simply put was their rock.

Erica Geisel, a client at The Warm Place since November 2020 says, “I vividly remember my daughter asking if we’re the only ones who have lost a father? At 7 years old, she had no idea until we came here. The warm place has been the much needed support that we have found, amongst other families, who have a similar journey.”

In this home, a chance to express lighthearted anecdotes and even bouts of frustration.

One of the 33 charities partnered with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, experienced a different feeling recently.

The Warm Place was surprised with the announcement that it has been named the PGA Tour Charity Of The Year.

Jim Whitten, Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Chairman, says, “We were thrilled to have that happen. It’s never happened to a local charity that we’ve been involved with in 75 years of our tournament.”

Chances are, it won’t be the last time…..Based on their commitment to affected families even after they leave The Warm Place.

Bettis promises, “They’ll get thru those times and that’s one thing we want them to take with them….and we’re still here for them always.”