Strong Cold Front Expected In North Texas New Year's WeekendThe strongest cold front of the season is on the way for next weekend that could plunge our daytime highs in the 30s by Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2.

North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather SaturdayA strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado OutbreakSome North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states.