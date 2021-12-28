NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.05 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.67 per gallon.

Drivers looking to fill-up in Dallas are paying an average $2.91 a gallon and folks pulling up to the pump in Arlington and Fort Worth are paying the same price.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.28.

Gasoline prices have drifted downward over the past few days as concerns of an omicron-driven economic slowdown continue. However, the price slide may be interrupted by news of last week’s fire at a major oil refinery. Four people were injured on December 23 after a fire was sparked at the Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Baytown, Texas. The plant is one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the US.

“If it [the refinery] can be back up and running normally in a few weeks, the effect could be minimal,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “But if repairs take months, consumers could begin seeing higher prices again at the pump.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.