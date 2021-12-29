NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The end of the year is near and that means the final Powerball drawing of 2021 will happen December 29, with an estimated jackpot of $441 million.
The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator.READ MORE: Texas National Guard Called To Help Staff Youth Prisons Amid COVID Surge
While nobody won Monday’s big drawing, two tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and New Jersey, with another $1 million ticket also sold in Florida. Monday’s winning numbers were 36 – 38 – 45 – 62 – 64 and Powerball 19; the Powerplay for the drawing was 2X.
It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.READ MORE: ASPCA Urges Pet Owners To Take Precautions As Winter Weather Heads To Texas
While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Tickets cost $2. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.MORE NEWS: CBS News Viewers Aid Texas Military Families Facing Hunger
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)