ASPCA Urges Pet Owners To Take Precautions As Winter Weather Heads To TexasAs what is being called the strongest cold front of the season makes it's way toward North Texas, the ASPCA is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets.

Shopping Fundraiser 'McKinney Heart Mayfield' Helping Tornado Victims In KentuckyDozens of local shops and restaurants in downtown McKinney are joining together for the 'McKinney Heart Mayfield' fundraiser, to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

Strong Cold Front Expected In North Texas New Year's WeekendThe strongest cold front of the season is on the way for next weekend that could plunge our daytime highs in the 30s by Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2.