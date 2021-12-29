DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After closing its animal shelters temporarily yesterday, the City of Denton is closing other facilities for the time being due to COVID-19 as well.
A city spokesperson said today that most recreation centers and libraries will be closed temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among City staff.
Recreation centers and libraries designated as warming stations will be open for that purpose if temperatures reach freezing point during normal business hours, but no other programming or services will be available.
The Holiday Camp for children at the recreation centers will continue at the Civic Center until further notice, and staff will work to facilitate refunds as needed.
Library patrons will be able to return books through each library’s book drop, and holds will remain available for pick up for seven days after the library reopens.
Denton said that the recreation centers and libraries are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Jan. 6, the animal shelters on Jan. 5.
"These facility closures are intended to maintain the integrity of our staffing and the ability to provide core services to the community. The City will continue to evaluate this fluid situation and continued closures will be reevaluated early next week," a spokesperson said.