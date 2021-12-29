FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of shooting a tow truck driver and of other crimes.

Julio Soto, 18, was identified as one of the suspects in the case that caused a police lockdown at Hulen Mall last week.

On Dec. 21 at about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 5920 Vermillion Drive. When they arrived, a tow truck driver said he was attempting to repossess a car when two male suspects approached him with guns in their hands.

One suspect entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Soto pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he “drop the vehicle.”

The victim complied with Soto’s demands, but he and the other suspect opened fire anyway, striking the victim in the left arm. He was able to drive away from the scene and take a picture of Soto.

Soto and multiple others, including a 7-year-old child, got into the vehicle and drove away. Officers contacted the company the vehicle was financed through and were able to activate its GPS, allowing them to trace the vehicle’s whereabouts.

As officers moved in, the vehicle, driven by Soto, fled from them at speeds over 100 mph. Soto exited westbound I-20 at Hulen before striking a wall. He then drove the vehicle to Hulen Mall, striking the concrete barriers near Macy’s.

All of the vehicle’s occupants attempted to flee on foot, leaving the child inside the vehicle. Officers apprehended two suspects who have yet to be identified. Soto and a juvenile female suspect fled the scene.

Investigators believe that Soto fired gunshots at the tow truck driver, evaded police, endangered the 7-year-old child’s life, and was unlawfully carrying a weapon. Four warrants have been issued for his arrest: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning/endangering a child, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Soto has not been located and Fort Worth Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 817-392-4576.