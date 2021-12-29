GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him.

“It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information,” Garland Police said.

Acosta is facing a capital murder charge.

Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’ 05” and weighing around 125 pounds.

Information detectives discovered shows the driver of the pickup truck, Richard Acosta, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is the father of the suspected shooter, Abel Acosta.

The original 14-year-old boy who was taken into custody on December 27, and whose name is not being released, is not the shooter; however, he remains a person of interest in the investigation.

Detectives believe Abel Acosta is actively evading capture and need the public’s assistance in locating him.

Abel Acosta is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Abel is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Tips may be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or click here.

A reward of up-to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to his apprehension.

The three victims who died were identified Monday as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 15, and Rafael Garcia, 17.