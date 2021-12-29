SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been nine days since anyone has seen a missing three year old girl in Texas.

Police in San Antonio say they have no new leads in the disappearance of Lina Khil. Despite having no information concerning the toddler, the FBI and local authorities both still stand by their belief that this is a missing persons case and not an abduction.

The FBI has a child abduction rapid deployment team, along with forensic examiners, working on the case and they say they are still receiving tips.

Lina was last seen on December 20 at a playground at an apartment complex in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after Lina was reported missing, because she is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Investigators have narrowed down an 18 minute window — between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. — when there is no sign of Lina, by individuals or on cameras in the area.

Lina Sadar Khil stands about is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and had her shoulder-length hair in a ponytail when she went missing. The little girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

A $150,000 reward is being offered for information about the girl’s disappearance.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lina or has new details about her disappearance is asked to contact the San Antonio PD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.