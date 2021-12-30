NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year’s weekend.
The company says making a few household changes can reduce energy usage and help control energy costs while staying safe and warm as temperatures drop.
Tips and Resources to Conserve Energy
- Lower your thermostat to 68° during the day and 58° when you are away from home.
- Lower your water heater temperature to 120° or set your temperature dial to normal or medium.
- Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.
- Make sure air registers and vents are not blocked by furniture or equipment for proper air flow.
- Replace old incandescent light bulbs with more efficient compact fluorescent (CFL) or LED lighting.
- Install dimmers and occupancy sensors in proper locations to automatically turn off lighting when a room is not in use.
- Install smart thermostats to automatically control your heating and cooling temperatures.
- Hire a qualified professional to conduct regular maintenance and filter replacement on your HVAC systems.
- Weatherize your building by sealing gaps and cracks in windows, doors, exterior walls, and roof penetrations with caulk or weather stripping.
Snow Safety
Buildup of snow or ice can cause significant damage to gas meters and external pipes, in addition to impacting the accuracy of meter readings, and preventing quick access to your gas meter in case of an emergency.
Atmos Energy offers these additional safety tips:
- Protect natural gas meters. Carefully remove snow and ice from around your meter, such as by using a broom. Do not strike the meter with anything or use snow blowers, blades, or shovels to remove snow or ice.
- If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866-322-8667. More information about recognizing a natural gas leak can be found on the Atmos website.