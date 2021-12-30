DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run.
At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue.READ MORE: Dallas' Parkland Hospital Seeing Number Of COVID-19 Patients Almost Double Every Few Days
The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd.READ MORE: Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Pond In North Fort Worth
Police said on Thursday that the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored 2006 to 2008 KIA Sorento L or LX Package with step-rails on the sides.
The suspect’s vehicle may have a handicap placard visible through the front windshield and a bumper sticker on the rear-windshield towards the bottom left.
MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.