DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Walmart is closing temporarily for cleaning until after the New Year as new COVID-19 cases surge thanks to omicron.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2305 N US-75 Central Expressway in Dallas will close at 2 p.m. today as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly sanitize the building. The store will remain closed on New Year’s Eve but is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Walmart said they will continue to follow CDC guidance on masking and will require unvaccinated workers to wear them at all times. Walmart will also keep conducting routine health checks to make sure their employees are safe and healthy.

Walmart is also encouraging its workers to get vaccinated. Workers can get their vaccines at the store they work at or receive up to two hours of paid leave to get the jab at another location.

Workers will also get up to three days of leave if they experience side effects, and those who have not been previously vaccinated will get a $150 bonus for choosing to become fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson said that the company understands the impact the closure will have on some households, but that they believe taking measures to protect workers and customers from COVID-19 is an important move too.

“As an essential business and a member of the Dallas community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.