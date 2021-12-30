FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic disturbance in Fort Worth ended with a man hospitalized after being stabbed, and a woman taken into custody.
Just before midnight on December 29 police were sent to the 3700 block of Burnice Drive after receiving a call about someone being ‘cut’.READ MORE: Lanes Reopen After Early Morning Fatal Crash Involving An 18-Wheeler On I-35E
Once at the scene, officers found an adult male who had been stabbed. Police say that after further investigation officers learned the victim, who has not been identified, had been stabbed in the back by a woman during a domestic disturbance. Officials gave no specifics as to what was used to stab the victim.READ MORE: Fort Worth Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Girlfriend's Vehicle & Two Children
The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.MORE NEWS: Memorial Services Today For 2 Victims Of Garland Gas Station Triple Murder
His alleged female attacker, who also has not been identified, was arrested. Fort Worth police did not say what charges she is facing, but did confirm the Domestic Violence Unit has been assigned to further investigate the case.