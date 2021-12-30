NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.

Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8

COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.

Denton County Covid Testing Sites: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/99c08bf4e29e46e2bdfac707e9bb9dc6

UPCOMING DENTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITES

The following are free drive thru testing clinics provided by DCPH. Please remain in your vehicle for the duration of your testing appointment. Principle Health Systems will administer a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect for current COVID-19 infection. Appointments are required.

DATE: Tuesday, December 28th and Wednesday, December 29th LOCATION: Denton County Public Health – 535 S. Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205 Click here to schedule in Denton

DATE: Thursday, December 30th LOCATION: Westside Baptist Church – 900 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75067 Scheduling not available yet

You will receive an appointment confirmation email after registering for your testing appointment.

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.

TESTING PROCESS

A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.

If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.

LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES

Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.

Dallas County Covid Testing Sites: https://www.dallascounty.org/Assets/uploads/docs/covid-19/testing/Dec7-TestingLocationsUpdate-Website.pdf

Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:

Mountain View Campus

4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211

Ends Friday, December 24th

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Richland Campus

12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243

Ends Friday, December 24th

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Parkland

Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing

Bluitt-Flowers Health Center 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216 Open Monday-Friday

deHaro-Saldivar Health Center 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211 Open Monday-Saturday

Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Garland Health Center 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Hatcher Station Health Center 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Irving Health Center 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Southeast Dallas Health Center 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217 Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Vickery Health Center 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Open Sunday only



City of Dallas Mobile Testing

City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and

NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.

Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/COVID-19/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html

Testing Locations open during New Year’s holiday weekend:

Resource Connection – Parking Lot D

Friday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.,

Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northeast Annex

Friday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.,

Sunday, Jan 2, 2022: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ben Thanh Market

Friday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TEXRail – North Side Station

Friday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 5 pm.

Burleson Fire Station #3

Friday, Dec. 31: 9 – 10 a.m.

Tarrant County College Northeast Campus

Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

University of Texas at Arlington

Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours

The City of Fort Worth is making sure that access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening new testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.

Here are the days and times for the City’s new locations:

Tuesdays

· FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

· Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

· FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

· Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.