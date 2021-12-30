NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two of the victims of a deadly shooting in Garland are being laid to rest today.

Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia were all shot and killed at the Texaco convenience store along Walnut Street on the day after Christmas.

Today, loved friends and family of both Noyola and Gonzalez will hold memorial services to remember their loved ones.

It was a very emotional scene on Wednesday as a vigil in honor of Xavier Gonzalez. Those who knew him say he played football for Garland High School, loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed working in construction since a young age.

Since Gonzalez’ death his family has set out to make it clear that the teen was an innocent bystander and in no way deserved what happened to him. They say they hope the shooter is caught and brought to justice.

“All he was going to do is just go buy food for the family and come back home, that was it,” the teenager’s uncle, Rafael Gonzalez, said. “Closure, closure for the family, knowing that his life wasn’t just something you could throw away. It matters to somebody.”

Gonzalez’s family says the teenager was a kind young man who was looking forward to marrying his girlfriend one day. He was actually texting with her when the shooting happened.

Ivan Noyala was a brother to three siblings. He was said to be a hard worker who prioritized family and was always smiling.

Fatima Macedonio, Ivan’s cousin, said “He would make you laugh. He was always very kind, always very helpful. I mean I feel like his childhood was very heavy, but he really never showed it. He never showed his downside. He always tried to be strong.”

Ivan will be laid to rest at Garland Memorial Park.

According to his obituary, Rafael Garcia had five siblings. He will also be laid to rest at Garland Memorial Park after his funeral on January 5.