GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A reward totaling $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the apprehension of 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta, the boy suspected of shooting four teens, killing three inside a Texaco gas station on Sunday, Dec. 26.

In addition to the Garland Crimestoppers reward of $5,000, Jerry Reynolds of the Car Pro Radio Network has offered an additional $5,000.

Police describe Acosta as a light-skinned Hispanic boy with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’ 05” and weighing around 125 pounds.

“He could be here in town, he could be in a surrounding city, we don’t have his exact known whereabouts but somebody does and we need their help,” said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.

The driver of the pickup truck, Richard Acosta, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is the father of the suspected shooter, Abel Acosta.

The original 14-year-old boy who was taken into custody on December 27, and whose name is not being released, is not the shooter; however, he remains a person of interest in the investigation.

Detectives believe Abel Acosta is actively evading capture and need the public’s assistance in locating him.

Abel Acosta is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Abel is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Tips may be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or click here.