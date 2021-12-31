CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, Dec. 31, Dallas Police shut down an alleged chop shop after discovering several stolen vehicles on a Dallas property.

On New Year’s Eve, a Texas DPS safety helicopter traced the stolen vehicle to a property near the 800 block of JJ Lemmon Road. The helicopter crew spotted several other vehicles and notified the Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force of their discovery.

A disassembled vehicle found at an alleged chop shop in Dallas. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Patrol officers obtained consent to search the 120 acre property and discovered about 32 disassembled stolen vehicles.

The Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is investigating this incident and charges may be forthcoming.

