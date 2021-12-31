FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are engaged in a standoff at a Fort Worth convenience store with a suspected robber.
Police said that the suspect robbed a store at 1908 Yucca Ave and was leaving when officers first arrived. The suspect returned to the store and barricaded themselves inside.
A SWAT unit was notified of the incident, police said.
It is unknown if there are any other people inside the store.
CBS 11 is investigating this story and more information will be added as it becomes available.