RAW VIDEO: Camera Captures Arlington Explosion
(Credit: Liz Weaver)
1 hour ago
The Eyes Of Texas 2021, Part 6
Here's part 6 of a look at some of the best work by CBS 11's photojournalists over the past year.
1 hour ago
The Eyes Of Texas 2021, Part 5
Here's part 5 of a look at some of the best work by CBS 11's photojournalists over the past year.
2 hours ago
Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion
CBS 11 viewer Liz Weaver sent in a video she captured from her surveillance camera as well as photos from the day after.
The Eyes Of Texas: A CBS 11 Photojournalists Special
CBS 11 photojournalists show and explain their best work from 2021.
Latest Forecast
Cold & Windy Night Ahead For North Texas
Temps are already chilly, but they'll only get colder as the night goes on. We'll wake up tomorrow morning to wind chills as low as 7 degrees.
2 hours ago
Weather Stories
A Wet Texas New Year’s Eve For Some Before Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing This Weekend
Rain chances increase this evening into early Saturday morning. So, it is going to be a wet New Year’s Eve for some areas.
Atmos Energy Offers Conservation Tips As Wet Weather & Freezing Temperatures Move Into Texas
Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year's weekend.
Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North Texas
A significant freeze is on the way for all of North Texas by Sunday morning, as overnight lows drop into the low 20s.
Cowboys
Playoff-Bound Cowboys Look To Keep Win Streak Alive Against Slumping Cardinals
Dallas (11-4) takes a four-game winning streak into its regular-season home finale with Dak Prescott coming off a strong showing that ended a run of several mediocre games.
Rangers
Rangers Mascot 'Captain' Brings Holiday Cheer, Gifts To Kids In Hospital
The morning drop-in from Captain marks the first in-person visit for the Rangers mascot since 2019.
Mavericks
Back And Forth Game Ends With Mavericks Losing To Kings At The Buzzer
A 13-point final period drive from Kristaps Porzingis was almost enough to gives the Dallas Mavericks a win over Sacramento... almost.
Stars
Stars Goalie Ben Bishop's Career Ended By Knee Issue
Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee.
Spirit Airlines Brings Biometric Check-In To DFW Airport
Spirit Airlines announced they are bringing an "Airport Of The Future" -- low contact -- check-in procedure to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Christmas Tree Lighting Takes Place At Klyde Warren Park In Dallas Saturday, December 4
Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park's Christmas tree!
Mick Jagger 'Out And About' In Dallas; Rolling Stones Playing Cotton Bowl Tonight
The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.
E.S.P Video
Eat See Play in Denton
Exploring on West 7th in Fort Worth
EAT SEE PLAY: Mutts Canine Cantina
FAA Warns COVID-19, Weather, & Seasonal Traffic Will Likely Result In Travel Delays
The FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days.
More
The Eyes Of Texas: A CBS 11 Photojournalists Special
January 1, 2022 at 7:16 pm
