FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A standoff at a Fort Worth convenience store ended peacefully after a suspected robber surrendered to police without incident.
Fort Worth Police said that at about 8:42 p.m., they received a robbery call from a convenience store at 1908 Yucca Ave.
When Central Division officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the store.
A SWAT unit was notified and responded to the scene.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released the suspect’s name and are continuing to investigate the incident.