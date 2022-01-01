A Wet Texas New Year’s Eve For Some Before Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing This WeekendRain chances increase this evening into early Saturday morning. So, it is going to be a wet New Year’s Eve for some areas.

Atmos Energy Offers Conservation Tips As Wet Weather & Freezing Temperatures Move Into TexasAtmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year's weekend.

Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North TexasA significant freeze is on the way for all of North Texas by Sunday morning, as overnight lows drop into the low 20s.