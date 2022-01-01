ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An explosion and fire destroyed a two-story townhome under construction in far North Arlington early New Year’s Day.
The call came in around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Viridian Village Drive near North Collins Street.
“We heard a big boom,” one resident told CBS 11 News, “and then we saw lots of fire.”
There were no reports of serious injuries.
Pictures from the scene showed the townhome collapsed with extensive damage to nearby cars and an adjacent apartment complex.
No word yet what might have caused the blast, but natural gas provider Atmos Energy was on the scene along with Oncor Electric.