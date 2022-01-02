ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys’ four win streak came to an end on Jan 2 after the Arizona Cardinals were able to pull off a 25-22 win.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw 226 yards for 3 touchdowns, reaching Michael Gallup, Cedric Wilson, and Amari Cooper.

However, Gallup was injured after scoring Dallas’ first touchdown of the game in the second quarter and did not return.

During the third quarter, the Cardinals set up for a potential fake field goal, pushing Coach Mike McCarthy to take a timeout so that the Cowboys defense could regroup.

Losing that timeout may have ended up costing Dallas the game.

The Cowboys were unable to put any points on the board during the third quarter, but got back in the game in the fourth, racking up 15 points. But that rally just wasn’t quite enough to get them there.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds dropped what was ruled an incomplete pass but very likely could have been a fumble. However, with no timeouts left, McCarthy was unable to challenge the ruling, denying the Cowboys offense another possession and possibly the points needed to tie or win the game.

The Cardinals took a knee for the last two minutes, sealing the deal.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray threw 263 yards for two touchdowns, reaching Antoine Wesley each time. Kicker Matt Prater made the other 13 points.

The loss doesn’t change that the Cowboys are guaranteed a playoff spot and a home game as the NFC East champions, but it does put them in the fourth seed for the time being.

Dallas goes on to face the Eagles next Sunday, Jan 9, in Philly at noon.

Arizona will play the Seahawks at home that same day, kicking off at 3:25 p.m.