DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness from the brutal cold and wind last night, local organizations are preparing to do so again tonight.
Faith-based homeless organization OurCalling said that on the night of Jan 1, it sheltered over 150 men and women who are homeless. 50 others were placed at other locations, and an undisclosed number who tested positive for COVID-19 were sent to quarantine shelters.READ MORE: Over 2,500 Flights Cancelled Due To Wintry Weather And Pandemic Woes
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions also announced it was extending the opening of inclement weather shelters through Monday, Jan 3 and potentially other days this week if necessary.
OurCalling said they expect to hit full capacity again tonight as temperatures drop as low as 22 degrees. In addition to the City of Dallas shelters, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church will be open as well.READ MORE: Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion
The shelter will close for an hour or two for a quick cleanup, but will open again by 4:30 p.m. at the latest.
The shelters also said they will continue testing for COVID-19, and that a quarantine shelter has been set up for those who test positive.MORE NEWS: The Eyes Of Texas: A CBS 11 Photojournalists Special
Hot meals, medical services, and transportation will be available at every shelter.