DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Schools and districts across North Texas said they are working to keep students and staff safe as they return from Winter Break while omicron cases skyrocket.
Some districts have decided to – at least temporarily – return to virtual learning.READ MORE: Over 2,500 Flights Cancelled Due To Wintry Weather And Pandemic Woes
On Saturday, Jan 2, Lancaster ISD announced that it would be suspending in-person classes until at least Jan 10.
Most districts, however, are still planning to return to classrooms with safety measures in place.READ MORE: DFW Homeless Shelters Prepare For Another Cold Night
Dallas ISD said on Sunday, Jan 3 that its mask requirement would stay in place until at least Spring Break. The district will also encourage vaccinations, social distancing, improved hygiene efforts, and frequent testing.
Nurses will be able to provide tests for staff and students. Anyone who tests positive but has been vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they are not symptomatic.MORE NEWS: Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion
Fort Worth ISD also announced it would host a testing site and encouraged students and staff to get tested.