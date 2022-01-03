AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A winning Texas Lotto ticket, worth an estimated $16.25 million, has been sold in Flower Mound.

The ticker, for the January 1 drawing, was purchased at the RaceTrac store in the 180o block of Justin Road.

The winner let the computer do the choosing. The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46). The

cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winner will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to come forward to get the cash.

“It was a very happy New Year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Texas Lottery executive director Gary Grief. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, Jan. 3 will reset to an estimated $5 million.