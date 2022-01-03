ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No one rejoiced more about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance for the ages, than his family and his former coach when he attended Rockwall High School.

Maada Smith-Njigba, Jaxon’s father says, “To sit there and see it happen it’s like…. man, if you really work hard it can happen for you.”

Rodney Webb, Jaxon’s former high school football coach says, “The entire gamut of emotions….jumping up and down…. getting choked up. It was amazing.”

The only thing more amazing than Smith-Njigba’s college football bowl game record of 347 yards receiving are the almost 250 congratulatory texts his father has gotten.

Maada says he even “heard from my insurance agent. It’s crazy a lot of people are rooting for Jaxon.”

How can you not root for a former DFW star who had this reaction to being MVP of the Rose Bowl?

Jaxon said in his post-game new conference, “It’s just a blessing. Without him (God) nothing is possible.”

His father explains, “He calls his grandmother before every game. She’s his spiritual prayer warrior. He has to understand the blessings and where it’s coming from.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba….blessed to win the Landry Award in 2019…. and he continues to be a shining light for young people in North Texas.

His former coach Rodney Webb finishes by saying, “If you’re a parent looking for a role model for your kid or you’re a kid looking for a role model… he’s the guy.”