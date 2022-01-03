LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve.

The department said firefighter/paramedic Landun Charles passed away as he and his wife were getting ready for work on Friday, Dec. 31.

Landun called to his wife from another room in distress, the department said, and when his wife, a nurse, got to him, she found him collapsed on the floor.

She dialed 911 and immediately began CPR.

The Crandall Fire Department, along with CareFlite EMS, responded and rushed him to Kaufman Hospital where he was pronounced deceased around 8:30 a.m.

The Lewsville Fire Department said Charles was a dedicated firefighter/paramedic and member of the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3606 for the past two years.

On his days off, he served the North Texas community as a flight paramedic with CareFlight.

Prior to joining the Lewisville Fire Department, he served as a firefighter/paramedic with the College Station Fire Department, where he was a member of the College Station Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4511.

During Charles’ time in College Station, he served as a field training officer for the department and a paramedic instructor for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. He was also a paramedic for College Station Medical Center and lead paramedic for Texas A&M EMS.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Lauren, who is expecting their first child, Luke, in February.

“Landun was an exceptional firefighter/paramedic for the City of Lewisville. He served as a field training officer for the department, where he continuously passed on his knowledge and mentored his brothers and sisters in Lewisville,” the department said in a news release. “Landun’s legacy will live on through the many fire department members he influenced each and every day he proudly wore the Lewisville uniform.”

A memorial fund to help Charles’ family has been set up here.

Viewing:

Wednesday, 01/05/21, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Kaufman Civic Center

607 E. Fair St

Kaufman, TX 75142

Funeral:

Thursday, 01/06/21 starting at 10:00 AM

First Baptist Church

2000 W. Fair St

Kaufman, TX 75142