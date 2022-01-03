PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Parker County are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person/persons responsible for several recent burglaries.
Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to multiple burglaries all within a storage facility in the 2500 block of Fort Worth Highway.READ MORE: Citing Rising Omicron Cases, UT-Dallas Delays Start Of Spring Semester
“The suspects entered numerous storage units, vehicles and RVs,” said Sheriff Authier. “Our Criminal Investigations Division is working with the property owners to identify what property was taken.”
Investigators say a car believed to have been used by the suspects was found at the facility and later confirmed stolen out of Dallas County.READ MORE: Airlines Continue Scrapping U.S. Flights After More Than 5,000 Weekend Cancelations
Inside the stolen car, police say they found a store receipt from a Walmart store in Hudson Oaks, which has been tied to the person seen in the picture below.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or who knows the identity of the man pictured, or anyone else involved in the crimes, is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or by logging onto tip411.com, or parkercountysheriff.net.MORE NEWS: Texas Releases First Part Of 2020 Election Audit, Few Issues In State's Largest Counties
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.