PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Parker County are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person/persons responsible for several recent burglaries.

Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to multiple burglaries all within a storage facility in the 2500 block of Fort Worth Highway.

“The suspects entered numerous storage units, vehicles and RVs,” said Sheriff Authier. “Our Criminal Investigations Division is working with the property owners to identify what property was taken.”

Investigators say a car believed to have been used by the suspects was found at the facility and later confirmed stolen out of Dallas County.

Inside the stolen car, police say they found a store receipt from a Walmart store in Hudson Oaks, which has been tied to the person seen in the picture below.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or who knows the identity of the man pictured, or anyone else involved in the crimes, is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or by logging onto tip411.com, or parkercountysheriff.net.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.