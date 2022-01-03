CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 3 his campaign released the following statement:

“Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.”

Workers for Patrick said his symptoms were ‘mild’ and that no one else in his household was infected.

“He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Patrick’s senior advisor Allen Blakemore.

In November 2021, Patrick was among the Republican lawmakers pushing for a fourth Special Session in Austin to pass laws banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

