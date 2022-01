Landry Award Winner Jaxon Smith-Njigba From Rockwall High Celebrated For Historic Performance In Rose BowlNo one rejoiced more about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance for the ages, than his family and his former coach when he attended Rockwall High School.

27 minutes ago

Brief Warmup Followed By More Cold FrontsThe high Tuesday will be in the low 60s.

38 minutes ago

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter WeatherThe people who are flying said there's a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home.

45 minutes ago