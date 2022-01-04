Grant was last seen at the Denton State Supported Living Center campus before he was located a day later. (credit: Denton Police Dept.)
UPDATE: Grant was safely located around 10 a.m. on Jan. 4. Police said he stayed overnight at a shelter and officers found him in the morning.
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Denton are searching for a missing 26-year-old man named Grant who was last seen on Jan. 3.
His last known location was the Denton State Supported Living Center campus. Police searched the campus for hours by foot, drone with thermal cameras, and helicopter.
Grant is White, 5’9”, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket.
Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.
