Texas Had Hottest December Since 1889, Says State ClimatologistGammon found that temperatures from Dallas through Abilene to Del Rio averaged 5 to 9 degrees above normal

Arctic Blast 2.0: Another Significant Freeze On Way To North Texas By Friday MorningAnother arctic front has developed and will be bulldozing its way south into Texas by Wednesday, Jan. 5 with the big push of cold air on Thursday.

A Wet Texas New Year’s Eve For Some Before Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing This WeekendRain chances increase this evening into early Saturday morning. So, it is going to be a wet New Year’s Eve for some areas.