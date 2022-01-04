CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Grant was last seen at the Denton State Supported Living Center campus. Police searched the campus for hours by foot, drone with thermal cameras, and helicopter. (credit: Denton Police Dept.)

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Denton are searching for a missing 26-year-old man named Grant who was last seen on Jan. 3.

His last known location was the Denton State Supported Living Center campus. Police searched the campus for hours by foot, drone with thermal cameras, and helicopter.

Grant is White, 5’9”, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.

 

