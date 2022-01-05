HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A little girl shot in Houston, early on New Year’s Day, has been identified as Arianna Delane — the niece of George Floyd.
Floyd was the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck during an arrest in 2020.
Arianna's father, Derrick Delane, said several bullets hit their apartment just before 3:00 a.m. on January 1. He said four-year-old Arianna was sleeping in a front bedroom before she jumped up and said she'd been hit.
Arianna’s father also claims police didn’t arrive until more than four hours later. The girl’s mother drove her to the hospital where she had surgery.
According to the family, Arianna’s injuries include a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs. She remains hospitalized.
Statement from Police Chief @TroyFinner regarding the January 1 shooting of a 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard.
More info https://t.co/FlMEizyzl3#HouNews pic.twitter.com/IsTwVM9UMl
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2022
Houston police say they do not have a suspect or motive in the case. Chief Troy Finner asked for help from the public identifying the suspect(s) and announced that an internal affairs investigation has been initiated into the department's response time to the shooting.
George Floyd grew in Houston and is buried there. His arrest and death led to nationwide protests that called for an end to racial inequality and police brutality.