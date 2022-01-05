FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The intersection of Calmont and Alta Mere is completely closed after a car hit a traffic light, threatening to knock out power lines.
Fort Worth Police said that the exit from West Freeway going eastbound, all traffic coming south from the Ridgmar Mall area, and all traffic going northbound from Camp Bowie West is being diverted from the area.
The crash also caused a tension line holding an electric pole to snap, causing it to lean precariously over the power lines at the intersections.
Oncor crews are on the scene and say that this job will take at least 24 hours.
Traffic has already started to built up as a result of the closure and diversions. Police say to avoid the area if possible.