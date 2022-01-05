DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has entered into COVID-19 protocol and will not be participating in practice today.
If the rookie linebacker has tested positive for COVID, but is vaccinated, he could return before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As it stands, the 22-year-old is in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year with 85 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles to his credit.
Before the Cowboys selected Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the Cowboys finished with the 28th ranked defense in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed. This season, the team is seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.
Parsons is the third Cowboys linebacker to enter COVID-19 protocol, joining Francis Bernard and Keanu Neal. That leaves Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford as the only LBs that will practice Wednesday.
The Cowboys are 11-5 this season.