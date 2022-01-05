DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who abducted and raped a victim on December 29, 2021.
The victim was walking in the 3400 block of W. Pentagon Parkway when a dark-skinned, heavyset Black male with dreadlocks abducted the victim at gunpoint, then committed an aggravated sexual assault. He released the victim in the 900 block of S. Brighton Avenue after the attack.
Police said they believe the man is between 30 – 40 years old. The person of interest was driving a blue 2007 – 2010 4-door Honda with tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this offense or the identity of the person of interest is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Paulson on his mobile number 214.490.7484 or at his desk number 214.6713613 or jason.paulson@dallascityhall.com.