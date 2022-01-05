NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.

Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8

COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.

Dallas County Covid Testing Sites: https://www.dallascounty.org/Assets/uploads/docs/covid-19/testing/Dec7-TestingLocationsUpdate-Website.pdf

Ellis Davis Field House 9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232

Start Date: January, 5, 2022 opens at noon

Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted

To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas

The Cove Aquatic Center At Samuell Grand

3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223

Start Date: January, 6, 2022

Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:

Mountain View Campus

4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Richland Campus

12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

Parkland

Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing

Bluitt-Flowers Health Center 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216 Open Monday-Friday

deHaro-Saldivar Health Center 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211 Open Monday-Saturday

Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Garland Health Center 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Hatcher Station Health Center 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Irving Health Center 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Southeast Dallas Health Center 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217 Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Vickery Health Center 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Open Sunday only



City of Dallas Mobile Testing

City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and

NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.

Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Denton County Covid Testing Sites: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/99c08bf4e29e46e2bdfac707e9bb9dc6

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.

TESTING PROCESS

A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.

If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing At Walgreens In Denton

LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES

Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.

Frisco

Toyota Stadium (reservations only)

Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/COVID-19/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html

For more information CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours

The City of Fort Worth ensures access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening new testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.

Here are the days and times for the City’s new locations:

Tuesdays

· FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

· Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

· FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

· Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.