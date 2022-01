NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Big news if you’re heading out looking for deals or want to make holiday returns. Because of the spike in coronavirus cases, Macy’s is shortening their store hours for the rest of the month.

The retailer announced it is trimming its operating hours on both the opening and closing side.

The changes are happening Monday through Thursday, when Macy’s stores will now open at 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m. Store hours will remain unchanged Friday through Sunday.

Company officials say they are also making the move as they prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.

A spokesperson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place.”

As it stands, the company expects the new hours to last throughout January.