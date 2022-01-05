NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Big news if you’re heading out looking for deals or want to make holiday returns. Because of the spike in coronavirus cases, Macy’s is shortening their store hours for the rest of the month.
The retailer announced it is trimming its operating hours on both the opening and closing side.READ MORE: Mother And Baby Injured During Accidental Shooting At Granbury Walmart, Police Say
The changes are happening Monday through Thursday, when Macy’s stores will now open at 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m. Store hours will remain unchanged Friday through Sunday.READ MORE: Lawrence Brooks, Oldest American World War II Vet, Dies At 112
Company officials say they are also making the move as they prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.
A spokesperson said, “We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place.”MORE NEWS: Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Enters Into COVID-19 Protocol
As it stands, the company expects the new hours to last throughout January.