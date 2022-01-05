CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and her baby were injured on Jan. 5 after a shooting at Walmart on U.S. Highway 377.

Granbury police said the shooting, which happened just before 11:30 a.m., was accidental.

CareFlite took both victims to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Police haven’t given any updates as to their condition but have said there isn’t an ongoing threat.

