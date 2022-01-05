ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team was deployed to a Rockwall car dealership after police standoff began on Jan 5.
The scene unfolded at the Clay Cooley Hyundai dealership off of I-30, not far from John King Blvd.
Royse City Police were the first to respond to the scene. They were joined by law enforcement officers from other departments, including the Rockwall Police Departments and the Rockwall County Sheriff.
Police said they did not yet know what led to the standoff.
CBS 11 has reached out for comment, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.