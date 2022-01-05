DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the riot in Washington on January 6.

Hundreds of people breached security at the U.S. Capitol sending panic across the county.

As we approach the anniversary, one U.S. Representative from North Texas is reflecting on what he saw.

“It’s still hard to believe that that happened,” U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey said.

Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, it’s still hard for Veasey to wrap his mind around it all.

“It was shocking to see people inside of the Capitol,” Rep. Veasey said. “I’m really sad that our country had to go through it, I hope our country doesn’t have to go through it again.”

On the morning of January 6, Veasey said he was headed to the Capitol until he got a text.

“Capitol police said, uh, members and staff if you’re in your office any of the house office buildings, lock the door, turn off the lights and don’t make a sound,” Rep. Veasey said. “That’s when I knew it was really bad.”

Once he heard more details and watched the violence unfold on TV, he said he was relieved he decided to turn around and go back home.

Although it’s been a year, Rep. Veasey said we still need to learn all the facts surrounding the events on Capitol Hill.

“It’s something that I understand we need to get to the bottom of what happened,” Rep. Veasey said.

He said everyone needs to come to terms with what truly happened, in hopes to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I really would like for the country to be able to learn from it so we can put it behind us,” Rep. Veasey said.

He said that he’s eager to see what the panel of speakers with members of congress will say in their final respite looking into what happened on January 6.