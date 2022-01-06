NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – From the West Coast to the Great Lakes, that’s the span between two lucky Powerball lottery winners. The players are in a new tax bracket after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 – 14 – 25 – 33 – 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball’s history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash — both pre-tax — Powerball said.

It’s the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn’t hit the big prize, don’t toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia.

There were 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million and one of those tickets was sold in Texas. According to Powerball officials, the winner bought the ticket at Stripes Store, along Southmost Road in Brownsville. The person let the computer choose the numbers, and won on a Quick Pick ticket.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and the sales time cut off time in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

