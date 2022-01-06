DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five ambulances responded to a major multiple vehicle crash in Southeast Dallas on Thursday, Jan 6 in which four people were injured.

At 5:34 p.m., Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a 911 call for a major accident at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and South Buckner Blvd with reports of people pinned.

Reports indicated multiple vehicles involved, with one of them being overturned and “wrapped around a pole”.

While readily accessible patients were evaluated by medics, firefighters conducted an extrication on the overturned vehicle.

After a short time, the driver was freed and rushed to an area hospital

Two men and two women, were taken to Baylor and Parkland Hospitals.

While three of them were said to have non-life-threatening injuries, the status of the fourth is unknown.

There is no information yet on the cause of the accident.

Chopper 11 footage indicated that at least six vehicles were involved in the wreck.