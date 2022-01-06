ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Arlington announced Thursday, Jan. 6, this year’s Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. “Advancing the Dream” four-day long celebration is postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“The Arlington MLK Celebration Committee, Inc., made this decision after much consideration and concern for the health and wellbeing of our community,” the committee said in a news release.

This annual celebration, scheduled for January 14-17, will be held at a later date.

The celebration was set to include the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet on Jan. 14, Poetry Meets Jazz on Jan. 15, the Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service on Jan. 16, as well as the Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service, Day of Service Festival and Youth Extravaganza on Jan. 17.

“While we are disappointed that we are not able to come together on this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend, we hope you will find other ways to celebrate and recognize the importance of the holiday with safe and healthy options. Visit our website at ArlingtonMLK.com for a listing of ways to participate in remembering and honoring everything Dr. King has accomplished. We hope you will make this a time to reflect, imagine and build the future for a greater Arlington community. I look forward to you joining us during the rescheduled weekend to Advance the Dream!” said Lisa Thompson, Board President Arlington Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc.

Purchased tickets to the MLK Advancing the Dream Banquet and the MLK Poetry Meets Jazz events will be automatically transferred to the new date.

Those planning to attend are urged to check their email, the website or Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for all updates, including when the events will be rescheduled.