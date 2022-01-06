DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6,310 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 6 along with 12 deaths.

“This is the highest total number of new cases we’ve ever reported for one day,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Keep in mind that these numbers do not include home test kits, which are being increasingly used by those who can find them.”

Of the new cases, 4,951 are confirmed and 1,063 probable.

There is a cumulative total of 377,203 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 71,482 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 5,587 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Judge Jenkins said the county continues to open new COVID-19 testing sites “as quickly as possible.”

He reminded residents it’s important to know whether or not they have COVID-19 and if they are feeling sick, to stay home from work or school and get tested.

Judge Jenkins said it’s imperative to control the spread as area hospitals are getting inundated with COVID-19 patients.

“With the number of people in hospital care in Dallas County doubling during the past two weeks, and with the new UT Southwestern today stating that by the end of the month, we’ll likely have more people in the hospital in both Dallas and Tarrant counties than ever before,” he said.

Judge Jenkins is urging residents to wear masks and avoid unnecessary get-togethers during this omicron variant surge.